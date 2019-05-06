Tales of Two Cities: Endings

Welcome back to the Tales of Two Cities podcast! This episode is all about endings.

This week, we tag along with a family in North Richmond that visits several cities just to get groceries. We check in with Warriors fans about how they feel about their team heading (back) to San Francisco. We’ll take a quick trip across the bay to visit the last days at Lucca’s Ravioli in San Francisco. Back bayside, we hear from the owner of one of the last video rental shops in Oakland. Next, we follow two reporters effort to cross the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge on foot as they try to understand why it keeps shutting down. We also spend time with a family working with a death doula to better cope with loved ones nearing the ends of their lives. Lastly, we talk to Anna Cash of the Urban Displacement Project at UC Berkeley about her work to map how the Bay Area changing, and for whom.

This episode was produced by Nina Sparling and hosted by Yasmin Graeml and Ricky Rodas. It was reported by Newsha Naderzad, Wyatt Kroopf, Annie Berman, Ashvini Malshe, Edward Booth, Ricky Rodas, Juliette de Guyenro, and Roza Ismailai. Our music is by Kevin MacLeod.