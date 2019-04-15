Tales of Two Cities: Locked Up

Welcome back to the Tales of Two Cities podcast! This episode is about being locked up.

This week we’ll meet formerly incarcerated people who share their experiences behind bars and also learn about the ways they’re getting their lives back on track after their release. We’ll also look at a different kind of lock up as we hear about animals who are affected by isolation and confinement. We will follow rodent-trapping researchers in an effort to study mammals and also hear about shelter dogs tearing up their kennels as a result of anxiety and boredom. Lastly, we’ll speak with Oakland’s Impact Justice about their mission to help formerly incarcerated people find homes after regaining their freedom.

This episode was produced by Julie Chang and hosted by Roza Ismailai and Juliette de Guyenro. It was reported by Sabīne Bērziņa, Caroline Champlin, Pedro Cota, Julie Chang, and Ricky Rodas. Our music is by Kevin MacLeod.