After decades of painting, Richmond artist finally finds success

Billy White is a Richmond-based artist who has been working out of Nurturing Independence Through Artistic Development (NIAD), located on the city’s 23rd street, for over 20 years. White was hit by a car when he was seven years old, but still paints and creates mixed-media drawings. He’s recently started to make it big, with a sold-out show in New York City. A selection of his pieces is currently being exhibited Seven Places of the Mind, curated by Margaret Tedesco, at Fused Space, located at 1406 16th Street in San Francisco.The show goes until January 25 2019.

