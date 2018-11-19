Tales of Two Cities Podcast: Spectrums

Everything’s on a spectrum! In the latest episode of “Tales of Two Cities,” we’ll hear from people finding their own place on spectrums of language, hookup culture, neurodiversity, and politics.

Spectrum

Reporters Maria Sestito and Edward Booth visit Richmond High School’s new Internationals Academy to learn about a sweet new way they are teaching English to newcomers. Brian Perlman reports how doctors’ diagnoses of Autism Spectrum Disorder affect families and individuals with the disorder. Oaklanders talk to reporters Carla Williams and Annie Berman on election day about how their places on the political spectrum have and haven’t changed over the years. Finally, hosts Luis Hernandez and Ashvini Malshe interview Eddie Kaufman, who teaches a course on male intimacy and relationships, about how to find love and happiness.

Jill Escher and her daughter Sofie, who has ASD, enjoy a hike together. Photo by Shuang Li.

Produced by Mickey Capper. Music by Kevin MacLeod.