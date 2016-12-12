Tales of Two Cities: Spaces

For our final episode of 2016, we bring you stories about different types of spaces and the creatures that inhabit them. Tune in to hear stories about an East Oakland mural transforming the space around a community center, a heated governmental debate about the best way to stop illegal dumping in the East Bay, and a trip up to Bodega Bay to explore the legacy of the classic film The Birds. This episode also features a report on the tragic Oakland Ghost Ship fire and an interview with the owner of a space that’s often overlooked. Thanks for listening. Look out for new episodes in 2017.