Opportunity at UC Berkeley for Contra Costa residents interested in a journalism career

Calling all aspiring journalists: UC Berkeley School of Journalism, in partnership with The Contra Costa Pulse, will offer up to two Contra Costa County residents a chance to gain journalism skills this fall.

The “Reporter in Residence” program is accepting applications from residents considering a journalism career. Those selected will learn reporting skills in the classroom and on the beat, while sharing their knowledge of the community with Berkeley Journalism students.

No journalism experience is required.

Each reporter will receive a $2,000 stipend and one-on-one mentoring, as they learn fundamental reporting skills and apply them to reporting stories for Richmond Confidential. Participants also will have opportunities to engage with editors at Contra Costa Pulse, a community news organization covering Contra Costa County.

Reporters in residence will be required to fully participate in an in-person Introduction to Reporting class, which meets from 9 a.m. to noon on Mondays and Wednesdays on the Berkeley campus.

To date, nine Contra Costa County residents have participated in the program, which started in 2020.

The application form may be found here.

Applications must be submitted by July 10. The program runs through the fall semester, from Aug. 26 to Dec. 18.

More information about the program is on the Journalism School’s website. Please email any questions to Richmond Confidential, richconstaff@gmail.com.

(Photo by Roger H. Goun, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons)