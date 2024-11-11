 Skip to content

People of Richmond: How should the city spend the Chevron windfall?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: What should Richmond do with the $550 million Chevron has agreed to pay over the next decade?

Young man standing in a park, wearing a gray sweater with green and white stripes on the sleeves. He has short dark hair and is carrying a black backpack. The background includes trees and a grassy area.

Ricardo Sanchez

“They could be major funders for the school district because schools are generally understaffed all the time. And there’s also not enough funds for kids to have their supplies. Sometimes they don’t have computers, or they have computers and they don’t have a charger. Just general housekeeping of the schools and the facilities and courts and the green areas and play areas, all that is missing.” (Ricardo Sanchez is a substitute teacher.)

Marsha Lanier

“More money for EMT support, more money for firefighters, more money for first responders. And then, affordable housing and better homelessness services. And then something for queer youth, because a lot of youth who are queer get kicked out of their homes, but they can’t go to a shelter because they’re for adults.” (Marsha Lanier is a social worker.)

A person with short gray hair smiling at the camera. She is wearing a purple hoodie and is sitting outdoors near a chain-link fence. The background includes trees and parked cars in the distance.
A person smiling at the camera. He is wearing a dark jacket with the name "J. Conner" embroidered on it and a logo for "Chevron Fire." He is standing outside, with trees and a vehicle visible in the background.

Johnnie Conner

“Housing first, because I see the homelessness on the street and I know it’s not just Richmond, it’s all over the country. But if you have funds to do something about it immediately, that’s what the city should do.” (Johnnie Conner is a firefighter and bicycle shop owner.)

Diane Walton

“I think there are so many things to do for clean water and the waterfront, and to make it warm and inviting for everyone.” (Diane Walton is retired.)

A woman with gray hair tied back, wearing glasses and a navy blue hoodie with a patch that reads "Dolphin Foundation." She is standing outdoors near a tree, with residential buildings and parked cars in the background.
An adult woman with short blonde hair smiling at the camera while hugging a young girl with long blonde hair. The woman is wearing a white sweater with colorful horizontal stripes, and the girl is dressed in a dark shirt. They are standing outside near a building with signs visible in the background.

Amy Van Cleve

“Number one, definitely, our schools need the money. Number two, I think that our community is full of artists and really creative people and I think that a lot of that money could also be funneled into a beautification-type fund.” (Amy Van Cleve, pictured with daughter Pearl, is director of an art therapy program at UCSF Cancer Center.)

Carmela Manzano

“I think that they should use part of it to continue to clean up the bay, particularly around the Chevron location. More dog parks, more community events, more police, definitely more police in the area. I think actually a lot of the money should go into the schools, the physical schools themselves and repair, provide air conditioning and better ratio of teachers to students.” (Carmela Manzano is retired.)

A woman sitting on a bench outdoors, smiling while wearing a dark baseball cap and sunglasses. She has long blonde hair and is dressed in a brown top. In the foreground, there is a close-up of a dog with striking blue eyes, which she is holding by the collar. The background includes trees and a chain-link fence.
A young man standing indoors in what appears to be an auto repair shop. He is wearing a black t-shirt with the logo "Brixton Custom Quality" on it. The background includes automotive equipment and cables hanging from the ceiling.

Luis Estrada

“I think it should go a lot on rebuilding the streets, like making them safer for people. A lot of potholes. Sidewalks are messed up. A lot of dark alleyways. Add more lighting in the city. Yeah, that’s what I would want them to focus on.” (Luis Estrada owns Luis Auto Repair.)

Tony Carracci

“Make some tiny homes, make some community gardens. Get rid of the food deserts — and there are some of those in this town, for sure. And encourage people to grow their own food, eliminate lawns, and do things to help the community. Let’s get politics out of this. Let’s just help people.” (Tony Carracci owns Baltic Kiss.)

A man standing behind a bar, wearing a black hat, glasses, and a long beard. He is dressed in a light brown shirt with black overalls and has tattoos on his forearm. Behind him are shelves filled with various bottles of liquor, and a pumpkin is visible on top of a refrigerator.
A man standing in a dimly lit room, possibly at a music venue. He is wearing a black beanie with an "SF" logo, a black t-shirt, and a long necklace. Behind him, there are colorful stage lights and another person adjusting equipment.

William Woods III

“They should invest it in releasing those homes on the other side of the mountain, going towards the harbor, fixing those roads over there. Those homes were originally meant for the families of the riveters and soldiers from back in World War II. But since then, they’ve gated them all off. They say there’s something with the soil or whatever. But then they’ve just started pushing all the families back this way, and that should actually be a part of Richmond itself.”

Richard Morrison

“I like to see stuff that’s not too idealistic, but community-based. Plant more trees, just simple stuff.”

A man walking outdoors in a park. He is wearing sunglasses, a red plaid short-sleeve shirt, and patterned shorts. A black dog with a white snout is walking beside him. Several parked cars and trees are visible in the background.
An older woman smiling at the camera. She is wearing a light green baseball cap and a pink knit sweater. Behind her, there are lush green leaves and trees, suggesting she is outdoors.

Angelina Elicondo

“Yo pienso que debe la ciudad de Richmond mejorar las escuelas, dar mejor educación, darles mejor sueldo a los maestros, poner después de escuelas más parques para que vayan a jugar los jóvenes, no anden en la calle baquillando, que se entretengan en el ser deporte y también que esté más seguro del crimen, más que no haga tanto crimen y también que mejore las calles, las calles, porque no hacen por mejorar las calles.”

Subei Kyle

“I feel like giving back to the city of Richmond in some kind of positive environmental impact could be really beneficial, just because I know that Chevron as a company doesn’t always give the most positive environmental impact. Putting those resources somehow into the living quality and environment of Richmond would be great.” (Subei Kyle is a filmmaker.)

A woman standing outdoors, gazing upward with a thoughtful expression. She is wearing a gray sweatshirt with the "Harvard" crest on it. Behind her, there are some trees, a white car, and part of a building visible in the background.
A man standing in front of a colorful mural. He is laughing and wearing a navy blue cap, an orange button-up shirt, and a black t-shirt with a green logo that reads "SOLFUL." He is holding a mug in one hand and has a bag slung over his shoulder.

Doug Anthony

“Point Molate, man. We got to put soccer fields out there. … We want to make it a park, make it usable. This is the most beautiful shoreline. It’s a waste of property. We need sports fields, like real grass sports. There’s natural water there, you get moisture from the fog and stuff. There’s the native habitat that needs to be restored.” (Doug Anthony is a landscaper.)

