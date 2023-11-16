People of Richmond: Given the strike by Kaiser workers, would you cross a picket line to see a doctor?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Would you cross a picket line of striking workers to receive routine health care?

“No I stand with the workers of Kaiser. My mom is a nurse so I understand their struggles.” (Kayla Chin, customer service manager, pictured above)

“If I need to see a doctor, I’m going to go see a doctor. It is important that they get what they want, but at the same time, my health is also important for me.” Sanjay Dhanjul, restaurant worker

“I wouldn’t cross a picket line because I’m trying to help people that are picketing because they are picketing for a reason.” (Jean Davis, retired)

“I would not cross the picket line because I support workers on strike. Getting appropriate benefits and pay is more important.” (Georgia Steinheimer, teacher)

“No. I think organized labor is one of the only things that is putting a damper on the greed that’s shaping our current moment. I would find another date.” (Max Lavine, student)

“I do agree with them striking and I do support them. They’re workers and they want the best for themselves and their co-workers. They’re trying to make a difference. There’s other hospitals. Another one would take me.” (Fidel Sedano, assistant manager)

“I try to support the strike, so I try to not get health care while they’re striking.” (Rachel O’Neal, health and nutrition specialist)

“No disrespect to the strike, I would go. There is a hospital near me. I would go inside to get care. I mean, I understand there may be problems and situations, but I will take care of myself and my son.” (Francine Deirdre, mother)

“I think I would cross the picket line just because I care about my health and, of course, I care about what other folks are going through, like if they are not getting equal pay or they are not getting the right amount of support from the organization. But I also need to take care of myself as an individual.” (Emily Tenorio Molina, freelance writer

“I would not because I have family members at Kaiser that work there, and they are not being taken care of, and I really do not like that. … I would like the administrative people to get together and think about the people. I used to be a Kaiser member for 15 years and I quit.” (Reta Hunt, retired)