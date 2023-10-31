Richmond artists promote work in new directory and studio event this weekend

Lauren Ari, an artist who has lived and worked in Richmond for more than 20 years, called grant writing “a pain in the ass.”

“There’s so many hoops to jump through,” she said.

Ari’s feelings reflect those of the roughly 50 Richmond artists invited to share their opinions on the state of arts and culture with the Public Art Advisory Commission. Responses will shape how the city promotes public art. But the opportunity also allowed artists to discuss areas where they felt they lacked support as a community.

Out of these conversations came Visual Artists of Richmond, a new advocacy group intended to make obstacles like grant writing easier. VAR launched in July and has already attracted about 50 members, according to its website. A few of those artists will open their Richmond studios to the public this weekend.

Richmond Open Studios What: Artists will open their studios to the public, for free. When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday Where: See points on the map to the left or on the Visual Artists of Richmond website.

This is good news for artists like Regina Gilligan. After applying for and not receiving a grant from Richmond’s Community Services Department Mini-Grant Program a few years ago, Gilligan moved her project to Oakland, where she said it was easier to get funding.

“It just feels like a difficult process to do things in Richmond,” she said. “It feels like a lot of work for most likely no positive response.”

Gilligan is hopeful that VAR and its fiscal sponsor, Intersection for the Arts, will streamline that process, acknowledging that grant writing is not in a lot of artists’ skill sets.

In addition, VAR also provides a directory of artists who live or work in Richmond that includes their mediums, biographies, photos of their work and contact information. The directory allows users to create and edit profiles free of charge. It is designed to make it easier for artists to support each other, and VAR co-founder Rebeca Garcia-Gonzalez hopes it will also save artists the money and time it takes to promote themselves.

From left, Erin McLuskey Wheeler, Brian Conery, Lauren Ari, Rebeca Garcia-Gonzalez, and Irene Wibawa of Visual Artists of Richmond. (Courtesy of Rebeca Garcia-Gonzalez)

“A lot of artists cannot even afford the roughly $400 that it takes to maintain a website on the internet,” she said. “Some people say, ‘I know what I have to do, I just can never get around to it because I’m fighting for my survival here.’”

Illustrator Jacqueline Sarah Brown said Richmond’s strong creative scene made her want to get involved with VAR.

“I think it was really nice to be a part of something that other people are already part of,” she said. “A place feels empty without a community, you know?”