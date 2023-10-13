Helicopter called to help douse fire that burned acres on Point Molate

A fire spread to two and a half acres in Point Molate Thursday night. No one was injured and no structures were damaged, but the fire kept some residents from getting home.

East Bay Regional Parks District Fire Department dispatched a helicopter, which dumped 13 buckets of water on the blaze, according to an East Bay Regional firefighter.

The Richmond Fire Department did not return calls for comment.

The fire, on old naval property, began with a vehicle parked on Stenmark Drive and burned uphill toward the Chevron fenceline, Richmond Councilmember Cesar Zepeda reported on Facebook around 6 p.m. Roads through the area reopened at 8 p.m., according to Mayor Eduardo Martinez, also on Facebook.

Both are currently on a delegation to Richmond’s sister city in China.

Scorched earth on Burn marks are visible on the side of Stenmark Drive from an Oct. 12, 2023, fire that burned a couple acres on Point Molate. (Photos by Hannah Frances Johansson)

Residents were impacted by three hours of road closures, with some unable to reach their homes until later in the evening, according to resident Kathleen Clancy.

Tony Tamayo, deputy chief of staff for Mayor Eduardo Martinez, said said firefighters continued regular patrols overnight around Stenmark Drive “just to make sure there weren’t any burning embers.”

A representative from East Bay Regional Parks and Fire and El Cerrito Fire departments confirmed that Richmond Fire Department called them for assistance. El Cerrito sent two fire engines according to Chase Beckman, El Cerrito fire marshal and battalion chief.

Contra Costa County’s fire crew and water team also assisted, Zepeda said on Facebook.