People of Richmond: Are you getting the new COVID vaccine?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Will you get the new COVID-19 booster when it becomes available?

“I don’t think I’m going to take it because I don’t need it. In the place I work, they don’t require me to take the vaccine. I can go to stores to buy things and they don’t ask me to prove that I took the vaccine.” (Pedro Saquic, shoemaker, pictured above)

Jeanne Parks

“Absolutely. Yes, because I want to be protected against COVID. I’m not a science denier.” (Jeanne Parks, trainer)

“The reason why I would take it is because of the safety of my children. I definitely would want to keep them safe and keep myself as healthy as possible. I think that is one of the main things we have to do, moving forward as humanitarians.” (Sam Villareal)

Morgan Pal

“I am not open to getting the COVID-19 booster because I am a diabetic. One time I was in an Uber and the lady driving said her brother went to get the vaccine and died like a month later” (Morgan Pal, geotechnician)

Mary Smith Hammon

“I will be open to taking the COVID-19 booster, but I am apprehensive. I am open because I took the other two boosters, but I still got COVID, and that happens to a lot of people. However, because I have underlying conditions, I need to protect myself at all cost. I am 72 years old. I like to ride buses with strangers, and some of them, I know have not taken one shot. So, you have to protect yourself. (Mary Smith Hammon, retired financial adviser)

“Yes. I have polycystic kidney disease, so I’m a high-risk person. I work in the public sector, so I don’t really mess around with it: I wear a mask on the bus, I wear a mask on BART. I’ve been commuting since COVID started and I’ve not gotten it.” (Doug Kerr)

Jakorien Manchester

“I mean probably eventually, because I want to be up to date with my health. I hope to. My family will take the vaccine as well — my grandma, especially. She wants to take it because she is older. I want her to be safe. If I’m going to be around, she’s going to want me to take it, too.” (Jakorien Manchester, college student)

“Probably not. You know, we’re tired of it. Enough is enough. I think it’s mutated down to a cold, and your pharmaceutical companies are making a lot of money off of it.” (Gale Dan)

“I have no intention of seeking it out, but if it does present itself or becomes available at a convenient time, I’d be more than happy to get it. We’ve stayed pretty much on top of it with all the boosters.” (Ryan O’Connell, left)

Tina Kaur

“Yes, of course. I get all the shots.” (Tina Kaur, owner of Spot Liquor Store)