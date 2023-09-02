People of Richmond: Should Chevron pay higher fines for flaring?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Should California increase the fines Chevron and other refineries have to pay for excessive flaring?

“I mean, their profits are exponential and considering the community that they serve that are so underserved, and the impact it’s having on the community on the waterways, on the sewage, on just breathing in air quality, they absolutely should increase those fines, you know, as it directly impacts the community that they are unfortunately damaging to a certain degree.” (Nora Ponce, Washington Elementary PTA volunteer, pictured at top left)

“If they are going to raise the fines and it is not going to be extra support for the communities, then I don’t think it is necessary. But if they are going to make that move and it’s really going to be reflected for the community and school, then you’re welcome.” (Erika Cruces Franco, PTA volunteer, pictured at top right)

“They are probably a billion-dollar company, why shouldn’t they pay for that when you’re impacting a

whole city? … If a fire starts, then we have to all breathe the smoke. It’s impacting several different cities, so I think they should be fined heavily.” (Shana Cotright, county worker)

“Yeah, I mean, if they know they did pollute the air, they should pay Richmond. They

should pay some of us people that’s really sick and they need real attention.” (Sheela Jackson, hairdresser)

“If they could clean up their act, maybe the fines would make them

think in the right direction of less pollution.” (Dixie Miner, case administrator)

“Yes, I agree that they should increase the fines. They should also pay money to the people who are affected by it. I have COPD and asthma. It affects me, and the refineries don’t see us. They don’t understand the long-term effects we experience.” (Verlis Smith, retired)

“Pues no se que decirle, por qué cómo están ayudando también – ¿verdad? – a la comunidad, no sé hasta qué nivel les ayuda …. Pues no se, pero cualquier cosa que se decida está bien, ¿verdad?” (Manuel Miranda)





“I mean, yes, we could use the money but why not stop some of this stuff from happening in the first place?” (Ghaliyah Roberts-Palmer, CEO of Gratitude LLC)

“I feel like they should increase the fines because it just happens, and they don’t care about the people. It would be a great decision for the community.” (Justin Sanchez, Contra Costa College student)

“Es mucha contaminación a la viento. Es mas barato dejar que la contaminación va al aire en lugar de mas abajo? Si es cierto, yo creo que merecen pagar.” (Roberto Macario, construction worker)

“I have asthma now from the pollution of the air. But I know they give the city a lot of money and to help give funding to local small organizations to support. I do appreciate that … I think they should increase fines. I think they should support the local families in the community. I think they should support more, absolutely.” (Bendrick Foster, executive director New Life Movement.)

“Regardless of increasing the fines or not, they will always find a way to go around it. That’s how it is.” (Sarita De Leon, restaurant employee)

Top photo by Alicia Chiang