Apply to study journalism at Berkeley — for free
on June 6, 2023
Applications are now being accepted for the Reporter in Residence program at UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism.
The program, offered in partnership with Richmond Pulse, will run from Aug. 23 to Dec. 8 and is open to Contra Costa residents interested in a journalism career. Up to two resident reporters will be selected. Each will receive a $2,000 stipend and one-on-one mentoring, and will participate in an Introduction to Reporting class.
Applications are due on July 14.
More information about the program, which started in 2020, is on the J-School’s website. Please email Richmond Confidential with any questions at richconstaff@gmail.com.
