Richmond Earth Day

PHOTOS: Earth Day 2023 at Unity Park

on April 23, 2023

Richmond residents joined millions of people from around the world celebrating Earth Day on Saturday with activities built around protecting the environment and preserving the planet.

In Richmond’s Unity Park, Urban Tilth, Rich City Rides, Moving Forward, Groundwork, Cal Cameron Institute, Building Blocks for Kids, the city of Richmond and other organizations promoted ways to get closer to nature and away from reliance on fossil fuels.
Kids had a chance to interact with snakes, rabbits and turtles. Dozens of people went home with free plants. And the community enjoyed a performance by traditional Aztec danders.

At the end of the day, Rich City Rides led cyclists on a ride from Richmond Bart Plaza to the other side of San Rafael Bridge.

(Photos by Najim Rahim)

Richmond Earth Day
Rich City Rides promotes the benefits of cycling.

Richmond Earth Day
Anselmo Ramirez talks about Moving Forward’s work.

Richmond Earth Day
Aztec dancer Alvaro Tellez

Richmond Earth Day
At Richmond’s Unity Park, organizations came together to celebrate Earth Day 2023 (Najim Rahim)
Richmond Earth Day
Learning about planting at Unity Park. (Najim Rahim)

Richmond Earth Day
Cyclists pedal across the Richmond-San Raphael bridge with Rich City Rides.

