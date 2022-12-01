PHOTOS: Helping others in his memory — slain teen’s family holds coat drive in his honor

Jazmine Perkins and her family were busy last weekend, collecting loads of sweaters, coats, shoes, blankets, socks, hats, scarves and gloves. Every year since 2019, Perkins has done something to honor her brother, Jamarrea “JMac” Frazier, an aspiring artist and basketball player at De Anza High School who was fatally shot Nov. 26, 2019, in North Richmond.

“Last year I fed the homeless. I set up out here and I had turkey, all type of food. And what I had left over, I took to different homeless encampments,” Perkins said. “This year, I was like, ‘What can I do to try to uplift my family but help somebody at the same time?’ Then I said, ‘Huh, a coat and blanket drive.'”

The community responded, dropping off loads of warm clothing at the Men and Women of Valor Resource Center, enough to fill bag upon bag.

Friends and family of JMac Frazier held a coat drive Saturday in remembrance of the teen, who was killed in 2019. The day ended with a release of doves and balloons. ((Jazmine Perkins)

Many people in the Richmond community donated warm clothing in honor of JMac Frazier. His family then distributed the items to people living on the street and in shelters and encampments. (Wendy Medina)

Jazmeia Perkins and her family hand out coats, blankets and other items donated at the “Magic Drive,” in honor of her brother JMac Frazier, a basketball star nicknamed “Magic.” He was fatally shot three years ago at age 17. (Jazmine Perkins)

“I could be mad forever, but that’s not gonna change nothing. So why not reverse it and do something better and help somebody else,” says JMac’s sister Jazmine Perkins, pictured here with her sister Jazmeia Perkins. (Wendy Medina)

No arrests have been made in JMac’s murder. Anyone with information is urged to call the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office at 925-313-2500.