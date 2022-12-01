PHOTOS: Helping others in his memory — slain teen’s family holds coat drive in his honor
on December 1, 2022
Jazmine Perkins and her family were busy last weekend, collecting loads of sweaters, coats, shoes, blankets, socks, hats, scarves and gloves. Every year since 2019, Perkins has done something to honor her brother, Jamarrea “JMac” Frazier, an aspiring artist and basketball player at De Anza High School who was fatally shot Nov. 26, 2019, in North Richmond.
“Last year I fed the homeless. I set up out here and I had turkey, all type of food. And what I had left over, I took to different homeless encampments,” Perkins said. “This year, I was like, ‘What can I do to try to uplift my family but help somebody at the same time?’ Then I said, ‘Huh, a coat and blanket drive.'”
The community responded, dropping off loads of warm clothing at the Men and Women of Valor Resource Center, enough to fill bag upon bag.
No arrests have been made in JMac’s murder. Anyone with information is urged to call the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office at 925-313-2500.
