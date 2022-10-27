People of Richmond: Should voters amend the state Constitution to protect abortion right

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Should the California Constitution be amended to guarantee the right to an abortion?

“Ultimately, yes. I do, personally, although I have family who feels very differently. So it’s always such a heated topic in my family, so I was thinking about them. But on a personal level, I do feel very strongly for it to be a right.” (Rachel Caldwell, teacher)

“Absolutely. Pure and simple. I think it’s terrible that women don’t have a right over their own bodies, it’s as simple as that.” (Rosa Rasazza, retired librarian)

“Women should be the ones in charge of their bodies. Those decisions need to be made by the person most impacted. The right to choose is essential. The woman carrying the baby is the one who should be making the decisions.” (D.A. Watts, ukulelist)

“I don’t think it’s what California absolutely has to do. This is a good state, and I don’t worry about issues like that in California.” (Liz Solano)

“I think it’s the people’s choice. It should be the choice of whoever wants to get an abortion. They shouldn’t stop abortions because some people get raped. Why would a woman want to have a baby if she got raped or molested? The California Constitution should have the right to abortion.” (Reba Potts, retired)

“Yes. The things that can fall through in our country do. Protect the things we can.” (Ernesto Chavez)

“Yeah, I do believe it should be. It’s not like it’s our decision of what women want to do with their bodies. And if they decide that’s something that they want to go through, then they should have that right to do it.” (Willie Turner, care provider)

“Yes. That’s not something that there should be a rule about. No one should have enough power to tell people that they can’t do that. That should just be a human right. It should be in the Constitution. It shouldn’t even be a question.” (Gerardo Martinez Jr., warehouse associate)

“Yes, because control of your body is a human right. Bodily sovereignty is everything.” (Leslie Townsend, care provider)