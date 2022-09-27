People of Richmond: Will you get the new COVID booster?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: Have you or will you get the new booster shot against the omicron variant?

“I am. My father is immunocompromised. It’s really important in order to keep my family safe. It’s important for us all to do our part to keep our community safe. At the end of the day, it is a health issue. It’s important to keep each other safe. I encourage everyone around me to get vaccinated so that they’re safe. It’s tough to see people with deep distrust in the vaccine. I am disappointed in their decision, but I also don’t want to impose my own medical beliefs. We can’t force people to get it so we can only encourage through positive reinforcement.” (Andrew Melendez, social media intern)

“I have taken the new omicron booster. I got sick after taking it.

The first day I was cool, but my wife got sick. She had slight shivers. Then on the second day, I was sick as a dog. It felt like I had the coronavirus. But I was only sick for 12 hours. I don’t think I’m going to take another shot after this. My wife had a stroke after her first vaccination. We’re not sure if the two are related and she’s better now. But still.” (Lawrence Edward Jr., truck driver)

“Yes, I’m scheduled for one of them. I already took one booster, I think this will be the second one.

It’s important for the community.” (Missty Martinez, outreach coordinator at Welcome Home Baby)

“No. I haven’t even gotten the first vaccine. Not getting this vaccine ties with my concern for my own personal health. Governments have tests on people on a mass scale like the Tuskegee experiments. It comes down to not trusting the government. There’s never been a vaccine developed this quickly in a year. I caught COVID about three months ago, and I feel like I almost died. But I’m alive. I survived, so I still wouldn’t get it.” (Josue Sandoval, student)

“I have not yet, but I will, definitely. … I think everyone has an opinion, ideas, stuff, they have a favorite baseball team. None of that applies. This is science. It’s just science.” (Chaz Hunt, flight instructor.)

“Yes, because I heard in the news that people over 50 should get a fourth shot …

I think it’s OK because it will make you better. I think they recommend it for a reason. If a person is not vaccinated they will go to the hospital. The COVID shot has become the new flu shot. If you are vaccinated, it won’t hit you bad.” (Jorge Garcia, retired)

“I may take it —

because I’ve had

COVID twice, so I’m

thinking about taking it

— but I don’t know if it’s

necessary or not.

It’s hard to tell because I got COVID. I had two shots in the beginning, because I work in the medical field. So if I get this one it’s going to be my third turn — am I going to get a superpower or something? At the same time, I’m not against it. It’s kind of a trust thing.” (Rodriana Branch, medical scheduler, masseuse)

“I got it on Friday and no bad reaction, just a sore arm. I was going to wait, but my dad is kind of old, so I got it just for him.” (Xochitl Orozco, pharmacy clerk)