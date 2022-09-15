People of Richmond: How would you improve WCCUSD schools?

“People of Richmond” is a regular series in which reporters pose a question to people in the community. Answers are presented verbatim, though sometimes edited for brevity.

Q: If you were superintendent of the West Contra Costa Unified School District, what would your top priority be?

“I would make sure that students have enough teachers.

Right now, a lot of the classrooms are overfilled and the students don’t get adequate attention. It’s better to have more teachers or tutors in each class. We also have to get the younger kids prepared for when they go to high school and take their SATs, so they don’t have to be struggling then.” (Jason Desantos, maintenance worker)

“If I were superintendent of the WCCUSD, my top priority would be to make a specific plan to

encourage and motivate students to study.

I see after the Covid pandemic, the students are not interested in studying and the pandemic had a bad impact on students’ motivation. I even see that the students are not interested in going to school.” (Gilberto Juarez, carpenter)

“Find more teachers that will engage with the students. Most teachers are aloof. They need more engagement. The best way to do this is with more extracurriculars like music programs and sports programs.” (Rudy Moran, warehouse worker)

“If I were a superintendent, my top priority would be to provide equal education for everyone.”

“The quality of the schools here is not the same and the fair education has not been provided and this is not a good system. When you pay more, quality education is provided to your children and you decide that the quality of school education should be better, but when you don’t pay or you pay less, the district superintendent decides what the quality of education will be.” (Margarita Deleon, prep cook)

“I was born and raised in this neighborhood. I went to school in this district.

If I was superintendent, I would make sure there are continuation schools for troubled teens and kids who are unable to perform well. It’s bad right now. There are not enough continuation schools down here for kids of our community.” (Tahira Mitchell)