Police chief returns to work after 9 months on leave

Richmond Police Chief Bisa French returned to work on Monday, nine months after being put on administrative leave because of an assault accusation, Assistant Chief Louie Tirona confirmed Wednesday.

French rose through the ranks to become the city’s first female police chief in July 2020. Last October, then-City Manager Laura Snideman put her on paid leave after an 18-year-old family member requested restraining orders against French and her husband, Lee French, an Oakland police sergeant who was put on leave at the same time. In Contra Costa County court documents, the relative accused the couple of pinning her in a police hold and threatening her boyfriend, Joe Goldman, and his family members in Vallejo.

In December, the Contra Costa County district attorney declined to file charges against the Frenches. The Mercury News reported that the Solano County district attorney also had declined to charge them.

Goldman had requested a restraining order against Bisa French in Solano County court. Last week, a judge denied that request, according to court records.

