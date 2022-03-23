Striking Richmond Chevron steelworkers replaced, as negotiations stall

Steelworkers at Chevron’s Richmond refinery are on the third day of a strike reportedly over wages and hours.

About 500 workers represented by United Steelworkers Local 5 went on strike Monday. A day before the strike, the company replaced those employees with non-union members.

“The transition was handled with professionalism and respect on all sides, in response to the union’s plan to begin the strike at midnight,” Chevron spokesperson Tyler Kruzich said in an email.

In a news release posted Sunday, USW said its workers have been on the job without a contract since Feb. 1 and that on Feb. 25, the union had reached an agreement with the oil industry on wages and working conditions. But each of USW’s 200 units bargain locally before a contract is ratified, the release noted.

“It’s disappointing that Chevron would walk away from the table instead of bargaining in good faith with its dedicated work force,” Mike Smith, chair of the USW’s National Oil Bargaining Program, said in the release.

“USW members continued to report for work throughout the pandemic so our nation could meet its energy needs,” he said. “They deserve a fair contract that reflects their sacrifice.”

In a statement, the company called its offer fair and competitive, adding that the union rejected two tentative agreements. The statement said six of Chevron’s nine USW-represented sites have ratified agreements “with the same pattern wages and terms,” including the nearby Martinez refinery. It said the union’s demands in Richmond “exceeded what the company believes to be reasonable.”

Reuters reported that Local 5, citing the higher cost of living in the Bay Area, asked for an additional 5% pay hike over the 12% increase reached in the national agreement. Reuters said Local 5 also asked Chevron to increase staffing so its workers wouldn’t have to work 60 hours or more a week.

The Richmond plant has been refining oil on the banks of San Francisco Bay for 120 years, and today produces gasoline, diesel and jet fuel. According to its website, the refinery produces about 20% of Northern California’s gasoline. With more than 1,000 employees, Chevron is Richmond’s largest employer. But the refinery also has a history of air and water pollution that has made its relationship with the community contentious.

In October, the community raised alarms when the refinery belched heavy smoke in two flaring events and a small fire occurred at the plant.

USW has said no new negotiation sessions have been scheduled between its representatives and the company. Chevron said it is looking forward to continuing discussions.