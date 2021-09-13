VIDEO: At Tamales Tamazula, food is art

Cruz Arroyo owns and operates Tamales Tamazula in Richmond, where his passion for food and tradition drives his business and keeps his customers returning week after week.

The 41-year-old tamalero parks his stand at 23rd Street and Lincoln Avenue, where he sells tamales from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

He’s had to move his business to various spots in Richmond in the past eight years and jump a few hurdles to keep it going during a global pandemic. Through it all, his customers have remained loyal, arriving like clockwork on given mornings, often buying tamales not just for themselves but also for their families.

Arroyo credits his mother and the values she instilled in him as the reason for his success. He said he strives to make not just good tamales but the best in California. To him, tamale making is an art.