Relative mourns the loss of Ruby Wallick

Glenette Wallick remembers her 90-year-old aunt, Ruby Wallick, as a great peach cobbler baker, talented gardener and devoted fan of Marvin Gaye who nurtured those she loved.

But on June 1, Glenette was shocked to learn that Ruby Wallick was killed in her home in Hilltop Green.

Left to right: Dwayne Jr. Wallick, Dwayne Sr. Wallick, Ruby Wallick, Ruby’s sister (credit: Glenette Wallick)

Scott Alonso, the spokesman for the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s office, said Dwayne Wallick, 37, has been charged with murdering Ruby Wallick, his grandmother.

Alonso said the next court date for Wallick, who had been living with is grandmother at the time of the murder, is set for Nov. 10.

Sgt. Aaron Pomeroy was surprised to hear about the murder in this particular neighborhood.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood,” Pomeroy said. “Violence isn’t normal in that neighborhood.”

Glenette was in disbelief when she heard about the murder. “It was like you sail the ocean, and waves slap you in your face,” she said.