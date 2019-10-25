Vegetation fire in Point Isabel stopped, investigation underway

A vegetation fire broke out at Richmond’s Point Isabel Thursday afternoon. Richmond Fire Department received its first call at 12:47 p.m. and had the fire under control by 2:02 p.m.

The approximately four-acre fire was burning along the Bay Trail near Interstate 580. Firefighters were successful with stalling the fire, curbing it near the edge of the Central Ave. exit, stopping it from reaching Point Isabel.

“Our immediate response is to mitigate an emergency…We wanted to make sure none of our citizens occupying encampments were threatened,” Captain Rico Rincon said.

No structures were threatened due to a gap of at least one to two acres between the burning area and businesses nearby, he added. Similarly, no citizens or personnel were harmed. Residents were expected to see smoke over the horizon of the 580, with fumes dissipating toward the water and away from the freeway.

Screenshot of a Map of Point Isabel and Interstate 580

The investigation behind the fire is currently underway and can take from a day to a week to complete. Once hotspots in the area have been controlled, investigators will begin examining the area thoroughly and conducting interviews.

“If something comes from the investigation, if there is an opportunity to do more work, we will work towards that,” Capt. Rincon added.

Responders included 40 firefighters, comprising of forces from the Richmond Fire Department and assisting agencies: El Cerrito, Moraga-Orinda, East Bay Regional Parks District Fire Department, Crockett-Carquinez, Rodeo-Hercules, San Ramon Valley and Contra Costa Fire Protection Districts. The afternoon saw a combination of fire engines, wildland response vehicles and a helicopter from East Bay Regional. Efforts were also supported by the Richmond Police Department.

“As of now the companies are still on scene finishing up suppression related activities to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished so no rekindles occur overnight,” Fire Marshal Eric Govan concluded.

Operations are expected to continue normally, with no calls for evacuations.