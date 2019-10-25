Vegetation fire in Point Isabel stopped, investigation underway
on October 25, 2019
A vegetation fire broke out at Richmond’s Point Isabel Thursday afternoon. Richmond Fire Department received its first call at 12:47 p.m. and had the fire under control by 2:02 p.m.
The approximately four-acre fire was burning along the Bay Trail near Interstate 580. Firefighters were successful with stalling the fire, curbing it near the edge of the Central Ave. exit, stopping it from reaching Point Isabel.
“Our immediate response is to mitigate an emergency…We wanted to make sure none of our citizens occupying encampments were threatened,” Captain Rico Rincon said.
No structures were threatened due to a gap of at least one to two acres between the burning area and businesses nearby, he added. Similarly, no citizens or personnel were harmed. Residents were expected to see smoke over the horizon of the 580, with fumes dissipating toward the water and away from the freeway.
The investigation behind the fire is currently underway and can take from a day to a week to complete. Once hotspots in the area have been controlled, investigators will begin examining the area thoroughly and conducting interviews.
“If something comes from the investigation, if there is an opportunity to do more work, we will work towards that,” Capt. Rincon added.
Responders included 40 firefighters, comprising of forces from the Richmond Fire Department and assisting agencies: El Cerrito, Moraga-Orinda, East Bay Regional Parks District Fire Department, Crockett-Carquinez, Rodeo-Hercules, San Ramon Valley and Contra Costa Fire Protection Districts. The afternoon saw a combination of fire engines, wildland response vehicles and a helicopter from East Bay Regional. Efforts were also supported by the Richmond Police Department.
“As of now the companies are still on scene finishing up suppression related activities to ensure all hot spots have been extinguished so no rekindles occur overnight,” Fire Marshal Eric Govan concluded.
Operations are expected to continue normally, with no calls for evacuations.
Richmond Confidential welcomes comments from our readers, but we ask users to keep all discussion civil and on-topic. Comments post automatically without review from our staff, but we reserve the right to delete material that is libelous, a personal attack, or spam. We request that commenters consistently use the same login name. Comments from the same user posted under multiple aliases may be deleted. Richmond Confidential assumes no liability for comments posted to the site and no endorsement is implied; commenters are solely responsible for their own content.
Richmond Confidential
Richmond Confidential is an online news service produced by the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism for, and about, the people of Richmond, California. Our goal is to produce professional and engaging journalism that is useful for the citizens of the city.
Please send news tips to richconstaff@gmail.com.
Leave a Comment