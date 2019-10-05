Local triple shooting leaves two dead and one wounded
on October 5, 2019
A triple shooting in Richmond on Thursday afternoon left two victims dead and one wounded, the Richmond Police Department said. The survivor was airlifted in critical condition to a nearby hospital.
Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation call in the 3100 block of Edmond Ave in Richmond at around 3:47 p.m. Thursday.
Following the shooting, few details were available as RPD conducted its investigation. It’s unclear if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. The gunman had not yet been found as of mid-day Saturday.
Umesh Maharaj, an uncle of one of the victims, identified one of the dead as 31-year-old Vineet Maharaj, according to a report on KTVU.
The third victim, originally listed in critical condition, currently is in stable condition, police added.
A few weeks ago, a friend/coworker was run over by a car at the Marina Bay exit, at 8AM, and the driver kept going, never stopping. Both sets of wheels ran over my friend, and then the car fled. He has a long road ahead of him in recovering from this callous, heartless act. Not a word in the news. I have to ask, what is the value of a human life in Richmond? Recently, WCCUSD students from Richmond were asked to complete an essay entitled, Why I Love Richmond. How insensitive to those who have endured the many horrors of this city, their goal being to get out, to somewhere safe.
I am a long time resident of richmond. Yes it is sad of some things that happen in the city of Richmond Ca., Yet you must remember crime doesn’t discriminate in any city. I feel that the media just doesnt focus on certain cities involving their crime. No city is exempt from crime. It doesnt make it right but no city is exempt!! I hope the people responsible for each of these senseless acts of crime are held accountable for it.