Local triple shooting leaves two dead and one wounded

A triple shooting in Richmond on Thursday afternoon left two victims dead and one wounded, the Richmond Police Department said. The survivor was airlifted in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Police officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation call in the 3100 block of Edmond Ave in Richmond at around 3:47 p.m. Thursday.

Following the shooting, few details were available as RPD conducted its investigation. It’s unclear if the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. The gunman had not yet been found as of mid-day Saturday.

Umesh Maharaj, an uncle of one of the victims, identified one of the dead as 31-year-old Vineet Maharaj, according to a report on KTVU.

The third victim, originally listed in critical condition, currently is in stable condition, police added.