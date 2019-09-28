Celebrating Spirit & Soul With Spirit and Soul
on September 28, 2019
About 2,000 people made merry at the 11th annual Spirit and Soul Festival in the Community Green Space in Richmond last weekend. Bands and vocalists filled the air with music as 40 vendors exhibited their products.
This year’s Spirit & Soul was “the largest to date,” said Alicia Gallo, the Richmond Main Street Initiative’s programs and communication manager. “In just about every aspect, Spirit & Soul Festival 2019 broke records.”
Community participation also topped previous levels with 51 volunteers stepping up to work this year.
Richmond Mayor Tom Butt and Vice Mayor and Councilmember Ben Choi served as grand marshals for the first time in the history of this event.
The 12th Street Stage was a nexus of communal performances led by young people.
Richmond native, Emiah Hawkins entertained revelers with her solo performance, and brought folks together through African dance.
‘’Spirit & Soul Festival is the grand finale to our Celebrate Downtown summer event series and is an integral part of our approach to community-oriented and neighborhood revitalization,” Gallo added.
