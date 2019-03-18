Tales of Two Cities Podcast: Guilty Pleasures

Welcome back to the Tales of Two Cities podcast! This episode is all about our guilty pleasures.

This week we’ll take you to Zoonie’s Candy Shop in Oakland to relive your childhood, learn about how people who have shopped too much are managing all the stuff they have, and hang out with a group of friends trying to solve a murder mystery—and who want you to know that games aren’t just for kids. And finally, we’ll meet up with the head of the Bay Area’s chapter of the Romance Writers of America to learn why reading about love and sex shouldn’t be a guilty pleasure.

This episode was produced by Luis Hernandez and hosted by Betty Marquez Rosales and Sabīne Bērziņa. It was reported by Kaitlin Benz, Yasmin Graeml and Orion Kelly. Our music is by Kevin MacLeod.