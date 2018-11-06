Richmond Confidential

GALLERY: Richmond Votes

Richmond Confidential on November 6, 2018

Richmond voters flocked to the polls in what could be record-breaking numbers. Richmond Confidential reporters went to the polls and watch parties, here are their images from the day.

  • Betty Jones, 82, voted at Richmond High this afternoon, noting that the polling place was the emptiest she’d seen the venue from her recollection of voting in the area. But she said “it was nice” to “see the workers don’t have much to do” because in past elections it got so crowded she had to vote at a different location. “It is important to vote,” said Jones who serves as an usher at a local Baptist church in Richmond. “I’ve voted ever since I could vote.”
  • Home school teacher and mother of two Saneen Gapasin, 47, said she’s not expecting much change from this election. Gapasin acknowledges that she’s not always kept up with elections because she’s been on both sides of the voting fence as an “anti-voter.” “It doesn’t make much of a difference,” she said. But today, was a positive voting experience because “it’s an educational experience for my children on engaging in the process,” she said. 
  • Sydney Phong, 20 a Richmond youth is voting for the second time in her entire life at the Richmond Veterans Memorial Hall. She along with her friend, Delia Espinonoza, 19, are tag teaming to “vote for change because there’s a lot of bad things going on,” she said. Phong said she feels more confident voting this time around because “the first time was scary.”
  • Voters enter their ballots at the polling place at the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department on Macdonald Ave Tuesday afternoon.
  • Election Official Robert Nauman at the Richmond Parks and Recreation Department on Macdonald Ave is running around in a white hat circled by red and blue lace, and a banner across his chest. “It’s been very busy all day,” he said. “We’ve added extra polling places, people are voting all over! Even families come together.” The banner reflects a collection of all the pins at the presidential elections he’s voted at. His Obama pin broke, and he has been carrying it around in his pocket so he doesn’t lose it.
  • Richmond Progressive Alliance members and volunteers are handing out “Voting Guides” outside of polling stations. “It’s really cool,” said Kaitleen Wimer. “Propositions are very concisely stated. People don’t even see it as partisan, they are just helpful.”
  • Residents of the Contra Costa County line up to vote at Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department on Tuesday afternoon. Residents who didn’t meet the 15-day voter registration deadline can register and vote at the department.
  • Debbie Bayer, 69, during the 2018 midterm elections. Photo via Wesaam Al-Badry
  • Rafik Algzali walks to vote at the Richmond Senior Citizens Center on Tuesday. Algzali voted for the first time in 1998 after he became a citizen of the U.S. (Photo via Meiying Wu)

