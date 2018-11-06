Contra Costa County voters headed to the polls early Tuesday in what officials say could be record-breaking numbers for a midterm election — a response to the divisive national politics and contentious local races, including a costly and closely watched race for Assembly District 15.

“We are excited with the initial turnout,” said Joe Canciamilla, Contra Costa County’s election chief. “If things continue at this pace, we will set a new record countywide.”

Early estimates seemed to indicate the county’s 600,000 registered voters were casting ballots in rates on par with what was seen in the November 2016 presidential race, when turnout was 79.23 percent, election officials said.

Residents of the Contra Costa County line up to vote at Contra Costa County Clerk-Recorder-Elections Department on Tuesday afternoon. Residents who didn’t meet the 15-day voter registration deadline can register and vote at the department. (Photo by Meiying Wu)

Voter turnout in the 2014 midterm election was 49.1 percent in Contra Costa County.

The first results — mostly compiled of mail-in and early voting ballots — are expected to be posted on the county’s elections site about 8 p.m., with results updated every 30 minutes beginning at 9:30 p.m. The final update is not expected to be posted until after midnight. Polls close at 8 p.m.