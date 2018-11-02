Richmond Pulse City Council candidate Q&A’s
on November 2, 2018
Our partner site, Richmond Pulse, recently conducted a series of interviews with this year’s City Council candidates. Click on any candidate’s image to view their Q&A.
Ada Recinos
Carole Johnson
Dave Schoenthal
Demnlus Johnson
Diego Garcia
Eduardo Martinez
Eleanor Thompson
Jim Rogers
Nat Bates
Vinay Pimple
Virginia Ramirez
