We’re off for the summer — see you in September!

By Posted

Richmond Confidential is a project of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, and now that it’s summer, our students are on break to work internships at other publications. We’ll be back to train a new class of student reporters in early September.

Please feel free to explore the site and our past coverage. Our student journalists have been covering Richmond since fall, 2009, and have created more than 4,000 articles, videos, audio pieces and multimedia projects about life in the city.

You can also listen to the most recent episodes of our Tales of Two Cities podcast on SoundCloud! (We’ll continue the series in the fall once our new students have received their audio training.)

If you like what we do at Richmond Confidential, please consider donating to our Hyperlocal News Fund. You can learn more about us here.

Thank you for supporting community news!

