More energy for the people: new options for solar, community choice energy

By and Posted

The lack of modern energy services, also referred to as energy poverty, is an ongoing issue in the Bay Area. But many organizations are working hard to make new energy options available to households. In Richmond, in the Iron Triangle neighborhood, many low-income families now have access to solar panels thanks to Oakland non-profit GRID Alternatives. Starting in June, Alameda County will launch their very own community choice energy agency, East Bay Community Energy, in hopes of providing county residents with a greener choice when it comes to energy providers.

Click the video above to learn more about these energy providers and how they work.

One Comment

  1. Billy Zeier
    May 10, 2018 at 8:48 pm

    Great News story.
    Clean affordable energy for the people.
    We can do this. ☀️✊️

