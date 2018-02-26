A night with Richmond’s Ceasefire walkers

Richmond’s Ceasefire volunteers go on night walks through neighborhoods in the city. Volunteers can be seen on corners holding signs that read “Honk for peace” and “Alive and free,” and talk to community members about Ceasefire’s gun reduction program, and opportunities for folks to contribute to the cause. Each week the group posts the name and location of the church that will serve as home base on their Facebook page. Click on the video above to watch a night walk that took place in early February.