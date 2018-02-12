Once in a blue moon: Super Blood Blue Moon draws fans outdoors

On January 31, over 100 people gathered on the observatory deck at the Chabot Space and Science Center in Oakland to witness the rare spectacle of the Super Blood Blue Moon. The night brought three rare celestial sightings together: a super moon (a full moon that appears larger because it is closest to the Earth during its orbit), a blood moon (when the moon is in full eclipse), and a blue moon (the second full moon in a calendar moth). The three have not been visible together since 1866. Click the player on the right to hear an audio piece speaking to some of the people who were trying to see the phenomenon, all soaking in the spectacle that only something as grandiose as the moon could provide.