Richmond resident and Miss California hopeful: ‘I really want to represent where I’m from’

Alexis Bradley, a Richmond native, is running for 2018 Miss California USA. The pageant will start on December 1st in Long Beach.
By Posted

Alexis Bradley, a young community health worker, will compete as Miss Richmond in the Miss California USA pageant this December.

For Bradley, the pageant not only helps her gain confidence, but also offers a platform for her to advocate for local youth.

Bradley said she was insecure and self-conscious as a child. But as she had more opportunities to engage with the community, she found the experience “magical,” and would love to share her insights with the youth.

“Everyone in Richmond isn’t bad,” Bradley said.

