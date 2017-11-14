Tales of Two Cities Podcast: Resistance

In this episode of “Tale of Two Cities”, we explore how everyday people are transforming their lives and communities in creative ways.

From reporter Caron Creighton, we hear about how Phat Beets Produce is improving access to fresh produce in low income communities in North Oakland. Next, reporter Alondra De La Cruz takes us to Starline Social Club, a bar in downtown Oakland where the owner organizes rent parties to help homeless people. Then, Sarah El Safty reports from a “fixit clinic” at the Oakland Public Library, where coaches help people repair their broken items. Lastly, hosts Sophia Fish and Sarah Cahlan interview Carla Maria Pérez, a staff collective member at the social justice nonprofit Movement Generation, about what resistance looks like in Oakland today.