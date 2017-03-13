The Bay Area is home to many different cultures and communities, but there is one sub-culture that is often overlooked: paranormal investigators. They examine both private residences and allegedly haunted locations to determine if there is a ghostly presence there. Investigators then attempt to communicate with spirits using mediums or gadgets from their arsenal of detection tools. Click the video above to learn more about how ghost hunting works.
Bay Area ghost hunters investigate the paranormal
Filed under: Arts & Entertainment, community, Featured, Front, Video
Tagged: exploration, ghost hunters, ghosts, HCH Institute, hunters, hunts, investigations, medium, paranormal, paranormal investigators, parapsychology, uss hornet
Post a comment