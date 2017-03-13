Bay Area ghost hunters investigate the paranormal

A look into the Bay Area's paranormal investigating world.
By Posted

The Bay Area is home to many different cultures and communities, but there is one sub-culture that is often overlooked: paranormal investigators. They examine both private residences and allegedly haunted locations to determine if there is a ghostly presence there. Investigators then attempt to communicate with spirits using mediums or gadgets from their arsenal of detection tools. Click the video above to learn more about how ghost hunting works.

Filed under: Arts & Entertainment, community, Featured, Front, Video

Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Post a comment

Richmond Confidential welcomes comments from our readers, but we ask users to keep all discussion civil and on-topic. Comments post automatically without review from our staff, but we reserve the right to delete material that is libelous, a personal attack, or spam. We request that commenters consistently use the same login name. Comments from the same user posted under multiple aliases may be deleted. Richmond Confidential assumes no liability for comments posted to the site and no endorsement is implied; commenters are solely responsible for their own content. For concerns about comments posted to this site, please contact us at news@richmondconfidential.org

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*