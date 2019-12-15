A Note To Our Readers
on December 15, 2019
As the U.C. Berkeley graduate student reporters of Richmond Confidential prepare to take their holiday break, we want to tell our readers that it has been our privilege to cover “The City of Pride and Purpose.”
We have learned so much by bringing to light news from the appointment of Richmond’s first female Interim Chief of Police, to the renaming of a street in honor of the Dalai Lama. Our reporters have explored issues from the environment to poverty and from food banks to public housing. We have focused many stories on education and educators – from your school board to community-based figures like Robin D. Lopez. Our website has been brightened by features on the city’s many creative centers of arts and crafts, its cycling and sailing scenes, and its vibrant civil society – from food banks and youth organizations to support for female entrepreneurship.
So we want to offer our thanks to readers for their fidelity to Richmond Confidential and for making sure – whether in your comments on the news site or in your Facebook posts – that our reporters and editors always strive to “get it right.”
We look forward to our reporters resuming coverage in 2020.
To all Richmonders, we wish you a Happy Holiday and New Year!
—The Staff of Richmond Confidential
Richmond Confidential
Richmond Confidential is an online news service produced by the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism for, and about, the people of Richmond, California. Our goal is to produce professional and engaging journalism that is useful for the citizens of the city.
Please send news tips to richconstaff@gmail.com.
5 Comments
N Thank u… Keep up the great reporting. We need more eyes on the world
Grateful for your work in our news desert. Thank you for maintaing a real website and RSS feeds for those of us choosing not to use social media. Happy holidays.
Thank YOU for your coverage of our forgotten city ❤️
Merry Christmas, Richmond Confidential, keep up the good work on campus and in our community.
Richmonders like me appreciate your hard work!
Happy Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa/Solstice/New Year!