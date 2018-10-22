Tales of Two Cities – Where Are You From?

This episode is all about where we're from and what we consider home.

Welcome back to the Tales of Two Cities podcast! We’ve missed coming to you through your headphones the last few months. This episode’s theme is “Where Are You From?” It’s a broad topic that encompasses the idea of home. This week you’ll hear all kinds of stories about what home means to people in Richmond and Oakland, and the types of things that make these two cities feel like home.

This episode was produced by Kaitlin Benz and hosted by Ricky Rodas and Sarah Trent. It was reported by Nisha Balaram, Vishaka Gupta, Julie Chang and Jess Alvarenga. Our music is by Kevin MacLeod.