Dissension grows among RPA supporters over councilwoman’s ‘egregious violation’ on Point Molate vote

The Richmond City Council vote to move forward with plans to develop a pristine piece of the city’s shoreline has sown some dissension in the ranks of the Richmond Progressive Alliance, potentially weakening the political organization that has transformed city politics over the past decade.
Some think the divisions within the alliance could affect the outcome of the November election. Two alliance members are running for re-election to the council and another, Vice Mayor Melvin Willis, is trying to oust incumbent Mayor Tom Butt.
The alliance has come to be the most dominant political force in Richmond in recent years. With a sweeping victory in 2016, the alliance captured the majority on the city council and was able to pass landmark legislation, including a rent control ordinance.
But a division surfaced several months ago, after the city council voted to approve a settlement with the developers of a proposed casino at the scenic Point Molate, which voters had rejected in 2010.
The settlement agreement stipulates that a minimum of 670 houses be built at Point Molate, which opponents of the settlement say would hurt the environment, among other qualms. Two council members backed by the progressive alliance, Ada Recinos and Ben Choi, voted to approve the settlement.
Opponents of developing Point Molate say the vote was done behind closed doors in violation of the Brown Act, a law intended to ensure transparency in the public process. The fact that two candidates backed by the progressive alliance voted to develop the shoreline prompted outrage from some members.
The city council went on to narrowly vote on Oct. 2 to approve a shortlist of developers for Point Molate. The same two council members supported by the alliance, Recinos and Choi, voted to move forward with development. The other two alliance members on the city council, Eduardo Martinez and Melvin Willis, voted against the shortlist. They were the only opposing votes on the council.
The vote set in motion a timeline for the planning and development phase. The council is expected to receive development proposals in the coming weeks.
Despite her votes to move forward with the settlement agreement, Recinos retained her endorsement from the alliance for the upcoming election, as a part of a slate of candidates that also includes Willis and Martinez. But not all within the alliance agreed with the decision to keep her on the “Team Richmond” slate.
Andres Soto, a co-founder of the alliance and an organizer with Communities for a Better Environment, a nonprofit environmental organization, has been unambiguous in his feelings about development at Point Molate—and the position the alliance should take on the issue.
“I was one of those that said that this was such an egregious violation of a principle of the RPA that they should rescind their endorsement of Ada Recinos,” Soto said in an interview.
“I see the settlement provision around turning the land over to developers for housing as a violation of the principle of public lands,” he said.
But Mike Parker, a member of the alliance’s steering committee, said that while Recino’s support of the Point Molate settlement may be a deal breaker for some voters, he believes her positions on other major issues, like rent control, outweigh her position regarding the development of the scenic shoreline.
Parker said some members and supporters of the alliance, “feel very strongly about Point Molate,” and that some have indicated they “are not willing to support Ada.”
But he said that, “there is a lot of us, though, who feel that we made a decision to support Ada, we don’t agree with her on this one question. But you know, the question of running the city is a lot more than just the question of Point Molate. And we feel we have a lot more in common.”
Brenda Williams, co-coordinator of the alliance, echoed Parker’s point of view, saying she, “would never make a decision on a single issue that would call for support to be withdrawn.”
“The issue is important to me, and it’s important to many people, but it’s not a deal breaker as far as I’m concerned, in terms of endorsement,” Williams said.
Williams praised the “amazing job” Recinos has done since being appointed, despite her relative inexperience in politics.
Parker added that the alliance endorsed Recinos before the issue of Point Molate came up, and that though some disagree with her decision, there has been no consideration of the endorsement.
Although Recinos was not the only alliance-backed candidate to approve the settlement, Parker said that discussions hadn’t really been focused on the other candidate backed by the group, Choi, because his term doesn’t expire until 2021.
Soto said he had initially tried to meet with Recinos to convince her that she didn’t have to approve the Point Molate settlement agreement.
But sadly, Soto said, “she chose not to listen.”
Parker said that the alliance, “is committed to voting for and supporting the Team Richmond slate,” despite the fact that some members, “strongly disagree with her on Point Molate.”
Williams added that the alliance “can’t take a single issue and make that the only issue that’s important in the election. It doesn’t make sense as a strategy, since there are so many issues that are important.”
But for some in the alliance, this answer is not satisfactory.
“From a practical standpoint, I can understand the logic,” Soto said. “But from our movement’s direction, I think it challenges what it means to be progressive in the RPA.”
A person who is progressive would never in the past have voted in favor of, “destroying an environmentally sensitive area for high end development that most people in Richmond would never be able to afford anyway,” he said.
Recinos said she understands that some people won’t vote for her based on this issue, but said “that’s the wonderful part about a democracy,” adding that disagreements can be a healthy part of the political process and that she remains committed to progressive values.
Choi did not respond to requests for comment.
Though the alliance will continue to endorse Recinos, Soto said he hopes it turns a critical eye to how the issue of Point Molate plays out at the polls in November, when Richmond voters will be asked to choose from a crowded field of 13 candidates for city council.
By not “cutting Ada loose” and refusing to endorse her, the alliance was “disaffecting a significant part of the base which includes people who care about Point Molate,” Soto said.
“We’ll see what happens in the election.”
I for one applaud Ms. Recinos vote to move ahead on Pt. Molate. Have the developers set aside the majority of their development for space open to the public and it will be a win-win for Richmond.
The best part about this article is that it completely gives the lie to Barbara Harvey’s September 28th article about “regular Richmond folk” being up in arms about the development of Point Molate. Now just weeks later the RPA leadership has admitted that they are essentially carrying water for rich hill dwellers throughout the east bay by opposing desperately needed housing construction in Richmond.
It’s no surprise that Recinos and Choi chose to go against RPA leadership on this issue. Both are younger and seem to be much more in tune (especially Recinos) with the immense social challenges posed by our multi-decade failure to build enough new housing than the typical wealthy grey haired “I’ve got mine” RPA member.
John, I chair the RPA housing action team. We very much support building of affordable housing. And, in fact, we and other community groups did a study session before the City Council in April encouraging the city to build affordable housing. Things are on hold until the new City Manager is on board. But we fully intend to keep up pressure on the city to act. If you care about affordable housing in Richmond, please join us: 3rd Saturday of the month 3PM at the RPA office.
Actually many Richmond residents who initially voted for the RPA began to have second thoughts years ago as they watched the RPA ram through a problematic “Homeowners Protection Act” that did not include any input from the homeowners themselves. And its been downhill ever since.
The best thing that could happen for the City of Richmond this election would be three new non RPA aligned city council members, and the re-election of Mayor Tom Butt. The RPA is a dysfunctional party of far leftists who will BANKRUPT the city given enough power to do so, and whose mere presence is enough to discourage investment in a city that desperately needs it.
Give the RPA the boot this election and elect a city council that can work together for ALL of Richmond. Then we can make real progress.
How many times do we hear and read about how people will give advice to elected leaders but when they decide to listen to other advice or go in the direction their hearts and minds tell them to go they’re labeled as “she chose not to listen”?
I wonder if it might have been that Councilmember Recinos listened to the advice she was given but chose to reject the advice and simply go in another direction?
In cases like this, we need to get our secret decoder rings out to understand that when we see “she chose not to listen”, what it really means is that “she refused to follow our directives and what we told her to do?”
Andre Soto: you have moved to Benicia, correct? Please stay out of Richmond. Although I’m not a big fan of Ada, I’m happy that she voted on her own and not controlled by the fascist RPA. Of course, I still would never vote for an RPA candidate for Council, but she’s better than the rest.
Ada Recinos somehow believes affordable housing and low income housing will be built at Point Molate. She also thinks the traffic problem is no big thing because “people will be car sharing and riding bicycles.” I doubt either of her assumptions will come true. Privatizing public land for the benefit of corporate developers and wealthy landowners does not reflect the principles the RPA purports to stand for.
I am very, very disappointed in Ada, and I will not be voting for her. If she thinks she is helping the poor and disenfranchised segment of Richmond, she is poorly mistaken. I’m also very disappointed that the RPA is supprting her. This does not go with their basic principles. How does this development help all residents of Richmond? It does not. I also do not agree with Mike Parker, and I’m disappointed that he has written off those who care about preserving a precious resource and giving it away to an unscrupulous developer. Jim Levine is a predator who is taking advantage of our city for the second time. How stupid can the RPA get. No need to answer.
Two big lies that anti-housing groups love to spread about development at Point Molate are that it is a misuse of public land and that Jim Levine will somehow be involved with the project.
The City’s ownership of Point Molate only exists because of the agreement with the Navy that required the redevelopment of the site for the economic benefit of the Richmond community. The current development plan fulfills that requirement. Nowhere in the agreement with the Navy is there a requirement that the site be maintained as a semi-private club for the benefit of the well-off members of anti-housing groups. Talk about private gain from public land.
The City’s legal settlement agreement with Jim Levine and his associates provides only for a sharing of revenue that the City receives from any development of the site. By the terms of that agreement he is barred from having any involvement in the development itself. The eventual developer of the site will be chosen via a standard public process with final sign off by the city council. That public process is already underway and is the true source of the current ire of the anti-housers. What they can’t stand is not that the evil Jim Levine is somehow involved but instead that the public, the community, is finalizing its plans to make Point Molate available and accessible to everyone.