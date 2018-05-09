The city of Richmond is flipping houses for its low-income residents

Richmond has hundreds of abandoned and blighted properties at any given time. These properties cost the city millions of dollars, because numerous city departments have to deal with them, they drive down property values, and pose serious health and safety risks to neighbors. City officials have taken a unique approach to solving this problem with a municipal bond-funded housing renovation program, which may also assist in providing affordable housing in the Bay Area. Click the video above to learn more about how the program works.

Archival photos courtesy Susan Wiseman.