Video: Richmond’s March for our Lives

Richmond joined in the nationwide effort against gun violence. Students led the March for our Lives, which ended at Richmond City Hall, where young people expressed expressed how gun violence affects their lives.
We are a small community. We hit the news a lot, because we unfortunately have more than our share of violence. We have far too many people killed by other people with guns.
But we also have a fancy restaurant whose owner gives meals away to people who have never before set foot in a fancy restaurant, or who have lost family members to violence, or whose child is sick in a hospital. She gives money away to fire victims, hurricane victims, violence victims . . . she closes down on one of the busiest days of the year, Thanksgiving, to provide meals for the homeless (also making sure that there are booths with services, flu shots, clothing, for those people. She also puts together goodie bags for them with toiletries, snacks, and gets donations of coats and jackets so everyone can get a free one.
Then we have the man who decorates trash cans with beautiful mosaic artwork and calls them “treasure boxes,” the woman who teaches kids and residents how to grow food to feed themselves, the man who fixes used bikes and begs and borrows more so he can give them to kids who have none, the people who give their time, energy and cash to plant street trees and park trees, the people who spend a day feeding hungry people at any of the places that do that, the ones who trap, pay to spay or neuter feral cats, then re-release them and feed and care for them, the ones who pick up stray dogs on the street and keep them in their homes until they can find them homes, the ones who donate money so every kid can have a lunch to eat when they’re at school, then who donate more money so they can also have lunch when there is no school. I could go on and on and on, but I think you get the message.