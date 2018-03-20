Tale of Two Cities Podcast: Love and Heartbreak

By Posted

“Tale of Two Cities” is back! On this episode we bring you stories about the different ways life brings us love and heartache. Tune in to hear stories about: how two Bay Area gay couples found each other, a young poet who writes love letters to his city and how Oakland Raiders fans are dealing with their team leaving them…again. You’ll also hear from Adizah Eghan, producer at the Snap Judgement podcast, about how they covered every murder of 2017 in Oakland.

Filed under: community, Featured, Front

Tagged: , , , , , ,

Post a comment

Richmond Confidential welcomes comments from our readers, but we ask users to keep all discussion civil and on-topic. Comments post automatically without review from our staff, but we reserve the right to delete material that is libelous, a personal attack, or spam. We request that commenters consistently use the same login name. Comments from the same user posted under multiple aliases may be deleted. Richmond Confidential assumes no liability for comments posted to the site and no endorsement is implied; commenters are solely responsible for their own content. For concerns about comments posted to this site, please contact us at news@richmondconfidential.org

Your email is never shared. Required fields are marked *

Connect with Facebook

*
*