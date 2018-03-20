Tale of Two Cities Podcast: Love and Heartbreak

“Tale of Two Cities” is back! On this episode we bring you stories about the different ways life brings us love and heartache. Tune in to hear stories about: how two Bay Area gay couples found each other, a young poet who writes love letters to his city and how Oakland Raiders fans are dealing with their team leaving them…again. You’ll also hear from Adizah Eghan, producer at the Snap Judgement podcast, about how they covered every murder of 2017 in Oakland.