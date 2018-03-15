Community members see Richmond Library as an escape from screens and the internet

When Angela Cox told a doctor that she was a librarian, he responded, “Do people still go to those?” Cox, a librarian at the Richmond Public Library main branch, says “Absolutely.”
She and her colleagues call the library a “community hub” that helps connect residents to much more than books. The library is playing an important role in the community in the digital age by providing a place where people can escape the pressures of screens and the internet.
Click the video above to learn more about how people are using the library and and teaching their kids to appreciate the old-fashioned world of books.
First the picture got my attention. It brought back fond memories of the Richmond Public Library. I spent hours there in the late fifties and early sixties. I read and checked out books by the ton. I was always late in returning because I read each book several times (not much for TV then).Couldn’t wait to “graduate” from the children’s section to the young adults, then to the adult section. My salute to this fine library. Please keep up the good work.