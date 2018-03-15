Community members see Richmond Library as an escape from screens and the internet

When Angela Cox told a doctor that she was a librarian, he responded, “Do people still go to those?” Cox, a librarian at the Richmond Public Library main branch, says “Absolutely.”

She and her colleagues call the library a “community hub” that helps connect residents to much more than books. The library is playing an important role in the community in the digital age by providing a place where people can escape the pressures of screens and the internet.

