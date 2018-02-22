The places that made black history, in Richmond and Oakland

To commemorate Black History Month, the news teams from Richmond Confidential and our sibling site, Oakland North, spent a morning observing some of the spaces in our two cities that have been important to the East Bay’s black community—past and present.

With notebooks and cameras in hand, our reporters scattered to 14 sites. Each person sat quietly for one hour, capturing the scene and speaking with anyone who happened across their path.

We chose an ordinary Monday in February, starting at 11 am. Nothing special was planned for this time: no marches, no community breakfasts, no classes, no meetings—none of the big events that helped put these spots on history’s map. Instead, it was just a moment to appreciate how these spaces are woven into the fabric of the East Bay and how they remain a part of each city’s changing landscape.

Click the links below to learn about each site.

Easter Hill United Methodist Church by Alex Nieves

DeFremery Park by Caron Creighton

The Nevin Community Center by Abené Clayton

Merritt College original site by Alexa Hornbeck

Marcus Books by Salina Nasir

Marina Park by Josh Slowiczek

It’s All Good Bakery by Hyowon Lihinag-Tam

Zella’s Soul Food Kitchen by Jailyn Anderson

Remember Them monument by Annabell Brockhues

Huey P. Newton’s murder scene by Vianey Alderete

Alem’s Coffee by Alondra De La Cruz

St. Augustine’s Episcopal Church by Alicia Medina

Oakstop by Saemmool Lee

Oakland City Hall plaza by Luis Hernandez