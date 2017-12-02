‘We talk about everything:’ Three small businesses in Richmond on relationships with customers

For three businesses in Richmond, interactions with customers can become deeply personal. Dalisha Royal, who owns of Style-N-Grace salon, often takes up to three hours to style a client’s hair. During that time, she says, “We talk about everything.” Juan Nuñez, owner of Nuñez Tattoo on San Pablo Avenue echoes the theme: “People do tell me a lot of personal details, especially marriage issues.” Bill Torchia, a bar tender at Jerry’s Cocktail Lounge, loves getting to know his clients. “They become lifelong friends, some of ‘em,” he says. Each says that, sometimes, they feel like a therapist. They listen to customers’ stories and do their best to provide solace in their own, unique way, with a nicer haircut, a beautiful tattoo, or, sometimes, a stiff drink.