‘We talk about everything:’ Three small businesses in Richmond on relationships with customers

At some local Richmond businesses, interactions with customers can become deeply personal.
For three businesses in Richmond, interactions with customers can become deeply personal. Dalisha Royal, who owns of Style-N-Grace salon, often takes up to three hours to style a client’s hair. During that time, she says, “We talk about everything.” Juan Nuñez, owner of Nuñez Tattoo on San Pablo Avenue echoes the theme: “People do tell me a lot of personal details, especially marriage issues.” Bill Torchia, a bar tender at Jerry’s Cocktail Lounge, loves getting to know his clients. “They become lifelong friends, some of ‘em,” he says. Each says that, sometimes, they feel like a therapist. They listen to customers’ stories and do their best to provide solace in their own, unique way, with a nicer haircut, a beautiful tattoo, or, sometimes, a stiff drink.

