Tales of Two Cities Podcast: Play & Self-Care

In this episode of “Tale of Two Cities”, we’re talking about how play and self-care have become a daily and necessary part of people’s life.

From reporter Muna Danish, we’ll hear about a monthly game night that started as a regular hang out between friends into the Oakland Domino Player’s League and how they’re passing down their legacy through the game. Reporters Alex Nieves and Simon Campbell went to Kennedy High School to talk to football players and their families about how the game can be a sanctuary away from daily life in Richmond. Then, we’ll hear from reporter Sybil Patten who joined the Pogo Park launch party and trolley tour in Richmond. Sybil spoke to musicians and community organizers about the effect the park will have on the neighborhood. Our last story is from reporter Hao Guo, who spoke with a doctor about her experience treating immigrants and underserved communities. Finally, we’ll hear an interview with Robin Lara, a professional clown who performs and travels with Emergency Circus.