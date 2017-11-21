Rubicon Programs continues to support Richmond residents after 43 years in community

Rubicon Programs has worked to end poverty in the East Bay for over 40 years. Today, the group supports the formerly incarcerated and families in poverty.

Shapalo Johnson had recently lost his home and was living with a cousin when he decided to turn his life around. On the recommendation of a friend, he joined Rubicon Programs in hopes of finding a job.

For over 40 years, Rubicon has served East Bay residents with the goal of ending poverty. The program offers life coaching and financial and legal resources to the formerly incarcerated and parents of families living under the poverty line. The group brings in up to 20 new participants every two weeks at its Richmond site. They also have sites in Oakland, Antioch and Hayward.

Johnson and his class will continue to work with Rubicon over the course of the next three years.