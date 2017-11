Jessica Morales, an artist at the NIAD Art Center, has been learning how to use the printing press. Before that, she was leaning how to sculpt clay. She comes to the center three times a week, where she acquires an array of techniques that she can apply to her work.

The center is a space where people with disabilities can discover how to paint, sculpt, sew, and explore their creativity. The studio holds monthly exhibitions for students to show and sell their work.