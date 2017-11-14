Touch, Move: First annual chess festival in Richmond

The first annual chess festival in Richmond brought together residents of all ages to play the game.

As part of the Richmond Chess Initiative, the West Coast Chess Alliance (WCCA) hosted the first ever chess festival in Richmond. The aim was to bring the game into the community and help bridge the enrichment and academic gap among the city’s youth.

The event brought together residents of all ages from across the the Bay Area. WCCA founder and director T.C. Ball sees it as an opportunity not just to celebrate the game, but also to promote the new community chess park throughout downtown Richmond.

“One of the jewels about chess is that it really enhances diversity,” Ball said. “Richmond is probably one of the most diverse of our cities in the Bay Area. Chess celebrates that diversity.”