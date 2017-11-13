Celebrating Life Outdoors: the annual Shoreline Festival at Point Pinole Regional Park

Celebrating Healthy Parks and Families at the 14th Annual Shoreline Festival
For 14 years, Bay Area residents have celebrated the Shoreline Festival at Point Pinole Regional Park. This year, attendees enjoyed nature walks, birdwatching and local art. The festival is organized every first Saturday of October by dozens of volunteers, who work to inspire healthy parks and healthy families.

