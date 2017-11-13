For 14 years, Bay Area residents have celebrated the Shoreline Festival at Point Pinole Regional Park. This year, attendees enjoyed nature walks, birdwatching and local art. The festival is organized every first Saturday of October by dozens of volunteers, who work to inspire healthy parks and healthy families.
Celebrating Life Outdoors: the annual Shoreline Festival at Point Pinole Regional Park
Filed under: Arts & Entertainment, community, Events, Featured, Front, Music, Uncategorized
Tagged: art, Entertainment, event, Festival, music
Post a comment